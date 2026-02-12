Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday he hopes U.S. President Donald Trump may be helping create the conditions necessary to reach a potential agreement with Iran.

Netanyahu, in a statement before leaving ⁠Washington ⁠for Israel, said he had expressed "general scepticism" during his meeting with Trump and that ⁠if an agreement is indeed reached, it ​must include the ​elements that ⁠are ‌very ‌important to ⁠Israel.

They include ‌Iran's ​nuclear program, ⁠its ballistic missiles ⁠and Iran’s ⁠proxies, ​he added.

"I think that the conditions he is creating, combined with the fact that they surely understand they made a mistake the last time by not reaching an agreement, may create the conditions for achieving a good deal," Netanyahu said in Washington after meeting Trump, according to a statement from his office.

