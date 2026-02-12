Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday he hopes U.S. President Donald Trump may be helping create the conditions necessary to reach a potential agreement with Iran.
Netanyahu, in a statement before leaving Washington for Israel, said he had expressed "general scepticism" during his meeting with Trump and that if an agreement is indeed reached, it must include the elements that are very important to Israel.
They include Iran's nuclear program, its ballistic missiles and Iran’s proxies, he added.
"I think that the conditions he is creating, combined with the fact that they surely understand they made a mistake the last time by not reaching an agreement, may create the conditions for achieving a good deal," Netanyahu said in Washington after meeting Trump, according to a statement from his office.
"I will not hide from you that I expressed general skepticism regarding the quality of any agreement with Iran," he continued, adding that any deal must also consider Iran's ballistic missiles and support for regional proxies.