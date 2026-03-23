President Donald Trump has instructed the Department of Defense to postpone “any and all” military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days, citing success in ongoing meetings and discussions.

Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social site Monday, just hours ahead of a deadline later in the day and after a threat by Tehran to attack Israel's power plants ⁠and ⁠those supplying U.S. bases across the Gulf region if the U.S. targeted Iran's power network.

Writing in all capital letters, he said the U.S. and Iran have had "very good and productive conversations" that could yield "a complete and total resolution" in the war. Talks will continue "throughout the week," Trump said.

Trump did not elaborate on the diplomatic negotiations that had taken place. Iran did not immediately acknowledge any talks between the countries, but Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi did say he spoke by phone with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan. Türkiye has been an intermediary before in negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

Trump's announcement came as the United Arab Emirates reported its air defense were attempting to intercept new incoming Iranian fire Monday afternoon.

Trump said that the suspension of his threat to attack power plants was "subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions."