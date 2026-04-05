Donald Trump on Sunday escalated tensions with Iran, renewing a threat to strike key infrastructure if Tehran does not lift its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, in an expletive-laden post on his Truth Social platform.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," Trump wrote.

The narrow strait, which is essential to global energy supplies, has been blockaded by Iran since the United States and Israel launched their latest war on the country on Feb. 28.

Trump has threatened to launch further attacks on power plants and electricity infrastructure if Tehran rejects an agreement with the U.S. He also said he would bomb Iran back to the "Stone Ages."

The U.S. leader has repeatedly issued – and delayed – an ultimatum for the key waterway to be reopened, postponing the deadline until April 6 last week after claiming productive talks were being held with Iran.

After initially attacking military targets, Israel and the U.S. are now also hitting Iranian civilian infrastructure and industrial areas.

On Thursday, the U.S. military bombed an important motorway bridge near Tehran.

The destruction of civilian infrastructure in Iran has sparked anger and disbelief among both government supporters and opponents and has been criticized internationally as a potential war crime.