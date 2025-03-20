President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to dismantle the Department of Education, keeping a campaign vow that fires up conservatives and alarms education advocates.

The 4:00 p.m. ET White House event, packed with students, teachers, parents, and GOP governors, doubles down on his “Make America Great Again” push to shrink federal power and hand schools to states.

Fresh off last week’s cut of nearly half the department’s staff, Trump’s move – two months into his term – needs Congress to finish the job.

Republicans hold both chambers but lack the 60 Senate votes to beat a Democratic block.

Education’s a perennial hot potato: conservatives want school choice, liberals back public funding.

Trump rode pandemic school battles to victory, now nudging Education Secretary Linda McMahon toward the door.

The department guides 100,000 public and 34,000 private schools, funneling federal cash for special ed, arts, and repairs – 15% of K-12 funds in Trump states, 11% in blue ones.

It also manages $1.6 trillion in student loans. Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt says loans, Pell Grants, and key programs stay, citing weak test scores as a reason to prune the 1970s agency.

Critics like teachers’ union head Randi Weingarten promise court fights; Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) warns of a gutted shell.

Trump’s also hitting higher ed, cutting funds and DEI rules. Columbia faces a Thursday deadline to limit protests or lose $400 million.

But 65% of Americans oppose the shutdown, per a Reuters/Ipsos poll – 30% back it.

Title I aid for poor schools, big in red states, remains untouchable after a 2023 House flop to reroute it.