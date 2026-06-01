U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that Israel and Hezbollah had reached an understanding to stop attacks against one another, signaling a potential easing of tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border after months of hostilities.

Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that he had "a very productive call" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and received assurances that Tel Aviv would not send troops to the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

"There will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way, have already been turned back," Trump said.

The U.S. president said that through senior intermediaries, he had communicated with Hezbollah and secured a commitment to bring hostilities to a halt.

"Likewise, through highly placed Representatives, I had a very good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting will stop - That Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel," he added.

Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon despite the ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was extended for 45 days following indirect talks mediated by the U.S.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed more than 3,400 people across the country.