President Donald Trump on Sunday said the U.S. military strikes had sunk nine Iranian naval vessels and partially destroyed Iran’s navy headquarters.

"I have just been informed that we have destroyed and sunk 9 Iranian Naval Ships, some of them relatively large and important," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

"We are going after the rest -- They will soon be floating at the bottom of the sea, also! In a different attack, we largely destroyed their Naval Headquarters. Other than that, their Navy is doing very well!"

Earlier on Sunday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said U.S. forces struck an Iranian Jamaran-class corvette in the Gulf of Oman.

"The ship is currently sinking to the bottom of the Gulf of Oman at a Chah Bahar pier," the agency said on X.

"Abandon ship," it said, relaying U.S. President Donald Trump's call for Iranian armed forces, the Revolutionary Guards and police to "lay down your weapons."

Iran has not yet confirmed any of the strikes.

The announcement came as U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran entered a second day. The joint operation, launched Saturday, killed several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting several Gulf countries.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that state institutions remained intact and that a new supreme leader could be chosen shortly.