The United States has launched “major combat operations” against Iran, President Donald Trump said on Saturday.
"Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime," Trump said in a video shared on social media.
“We will destroy Iran’s missiles and ensure Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.
It comes after the U.S. massively increased its military build-up in the region in order to pressure Tehran to scale down its nuclear program, and following a brutal crackdown in Iran on widespread protests.
Trump had repeatedly threatened military action if a negotiated solution to the nuclear issue isn't found. The latest round of indirect talks in Geneva between Iranian and U.S. representatives ended on Thursday without a breakthrough.
"They can never have a nuclear weapon," Trump said while announcing the start of the military action, just moments after Israel said it had launched a pre-emptive strike against Iran.