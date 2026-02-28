The United States has launched “major combat operations” against Iran, President Donald Trump said on Saturday.

"Our objective is ⁠to ⁠defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from ⁠the Iranian regime," Trump said in a video ⁠shared ‌on ‌social ⁠media.

“We will destroy Iran’s missiles and ensure Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

It comes after the U.S. massively increased its military build-up in the region in order to pressure Tehran to scale down its nuclear program, and following a brutal crackdown in Iran on widespread protests.

Trump had repeatedly threatened military action if a negotiated solution to the nuclear issue isn't found. The latest round of indirect talks in Geneva between Iranian and U.S. representatives ended on Thursday without a breakthrough.

"They can never have a nuclear weapon," Trump said while announcing the start of the military action, just moments after Israel said it had launched a pre-emptive strike against Iran.