President Donald Trump has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to withdraw troops from parts of southern Syria and southern Lebanon, Axios reported, exposing a growing rift between Washington and Tel Aviv over Israel's military presence in both countries.

The message reflects a broader American effort to reduce regional tensions and push for new security arrangements in the Levant.

While Israel has claimed its military deployments as necessary measures to prevent threats from armed groups, the Trump administration has shown growing concern that continued Israeli military operations outside its borders could undermine regional diplomatic efforts and create further instability.

The issue has become particularly significant after Washington’s recent attempts to reshape the regional landscape following major political changes in Syria. The American administration views stability in both Syria and Lebanon as essential for preventing a wider confrontation involving Israel, Iran and other regional actors.

According to Axios, Trump told Netanyahu that Israel’s continued presence in Syrian territory was becoming a political and diplomatic obstacle. American officials reportedly conveyed the message that local actors and regional powers did not want a permanent Israeli military presence.

The same approach applies to southern Lebanon, where Washington has been working to implement security arrangements aimed at reducing tensions along the Israeli-Lebanese border.

The U.S. has reportedly encouraged Israel to respect previously negotiated withdrawal mechanisms while allowing Lebanese state institutions to gradually strengthen their authority in the south.

The American position represents a shift in emphasis and rather than focusing primarily on military deterrence, Washington appears to be prioritizing diplomatic agreements and regional normalization efforts.

U.S. officials believe that maintaining open-ended military positions could complicate efforts to establish new political understandings between Israel and its neighbors.

Syria at heart of debate

The question of southern Syria has become one of the most sensitive issues in the evolving regional order. Since the political transformation that followed the ouster of Bashar Assad's regime, Israel has expanded its military presence in areas close to the Syrian border, citing alleged security threats.

Syrian media reported that Washington’s recent pressure on Netanyahu reflects a broader attempt to redefine the rules of engagement between Israel and Syria.

According to Syria TV, the U.S. is seeking to move from a situation of continuous Israeli military operations toward a more structured security framework based on diplomatic understandings.

It reported that the American approach is linked to Washington’s efforts to support Syria’s new political leadership and encourage regional stability.

From this perspective, continued Israeli military activity inside Syria could weaken the authority of Damascus and complicate efforts to rebuild state institutions.

According to Axios, Netanyahu did not reject Trump’s concerns but emphasized that Israel could not compromise its security requirements.

Lebanon challenge

Washington has also sought to strengthen the Lebanese Armed Forces and create conditions that would allow the state to regain greater control over the south.

However, the situation remains fragile as Israel continues to occupy parts of southern Lebanon citing alleged threats from Hezbollah.

Lebanese authorities, on the other hand, insist that Israeli withdrawals are necessary for restoring sovereignty and reducing tensions.

Although the U.S. remains Israel’s main strategic partner, disagreements over regional priorities have become increasingly visible.

Washington appears to believe that long-term stability requires reducing military tensions and creating political frameworks. Israel, meanwhile, continues to press on with military occupation in the name of national security.

A withdrawal from Syrian territory or accelerated redeployments in Lebanon would represent a significant shift in Israel’s current strategy.

For Syria, such a development could open the door to greater diplomatic engagement and the restoration of sovereignty over border areas.