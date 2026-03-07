Iran will be “hit very hard” on Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump said, adding that he was considering widening the areas and people being targeted, without elaborating.

"Today Iran will be hit very hard! Under serious consideration ⁠for complete ⁠destruction and certain death, because of Iran's bad behavior, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for ⁠targeting up until this moment in time" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

He also noted ⁠that ‌Iran ‌had apologized ⁠to its ‌neighbors for its strikes against them, which ⁠he cast ⁠as a surrender.