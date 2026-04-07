​U.S. President ⁠Donald Trump ⁠threatened to wipe out Iran Tuesday, saying a "whole civilization will die tonight" if ⁠the country did not reach an agreement ​to ⁠end ‌the ‌conflict.

"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "WHO KNOWS?"

Trump added that "47 years of extortion and death' in Iran will end.

He did not give details but has already said the US military could bomb Iran's bridges, power plants and other civilian infrastructure into the "stone age."

Details to follow ...