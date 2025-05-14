U.S. President Donald Trump touched down in Doha on Wednesday to a lavish display of Qatari tradition and power, marking the second leg of his Gulf tour.

Awaiting him at the tarmac was Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The two leaders strode down a red carpet rolled out beneath Qatar’s blazing desert sun, a symbolic stride that highlighted growing ties between Washington and the Gulf state.

At the royal palace, Trump was met with an official welcome rich in cultural flair – Qatari men performed a sword-wielding traditional dance, while palace guards stood sentinel atop horses, casting a stately silhouette against the court’s grand architecture.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...