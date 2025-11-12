Israeli President Isaac Herzog has received a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump urging him to grant Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a pardon in his ongoing corruption case.

Herzog's office shared the picture of a letter signed by Trump, in which the U.S. leader called on the Israeli president "to fully pardon Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been a formidable and decisive wartime prime minister."

"While I absolutely respect the independence of the Israeli Justice System and its requirements, I believe that this 'case' against Bibi, who has fought alongside me for a long time, including against the very tough adversary of Israel, Iran, is a political, unjustified prosecution," Trump said.

In response, Herzog's office said anyone seeking a presidential pardon "must submit a formal request in accordance with the established procedures."

There was no immediate confirmation from the White House on the Israeli statement.

According to Israeli law, the president holds the authority to pardon criminals or commute their sentences based on necessary information or opinions from relevant authorities, such as the ministers of justice or defense.

However, the law obliges criminals to admit guilt to be pardoned by presidential decree.

Netanyahu refuses to admit to any of the charges against him.

"Israeli law states that the first condition for receiving a pardon is admission of guilt and expressing remorse for one's actions," opposition leader Yair Lapid said on U.S. social media company X, commenting on Trump's letter.

Trump has repeatedly called on the Israeli president to grant Netanyahu a pardon several times, including during his speech at the Knesset last month.

Netanyahu, whose trial began on May 24, 2020, is the first sitting Israeli leader to take the stand as a criminal defendant in the country's history.

In January, Netanyahu began interrogation sessions related to corruption charges in cases designated 1000, 2000 and 4000, all of which he denies.

The Israeli premier also faces charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, with the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants for him and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024 over atrocities in Gaza, where over 69,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed since October 2023.