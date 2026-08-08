Saudi Arabia illuminated landmarks and city skylines in the colors of the Turkish, Pakistani and Saudi flags Friday night, hours after the three countries signed a landmark defense agreement in Mecca.

The displays, reported by the Saudi Press Agency, turned prominent towers and architectural sites across the Kingdom into symbols of the growing strategic ties among Riyadh, Ankara and Islamabad.

The illuminations featured Saudi and Pakistani green, Türkiye's red and the distinctive elements of each nation's flag.

The visual celebration followed the signing of the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement at Al-Safa Palace in Mecca, where Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gathered for a summit on security, defense and wider regional issues.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pose after signing a joint defence agreement in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 7, 2026. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. WATERMARK FROM SOURCE TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The agreement marks a significant expansion of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan's existing defense relationship by bringing Türkiye into a trilateral security framework.

Under the pact, an armed attack against any of the three countries will be considered an attack against all three.

The agreement also calls for closer defense cooperation, including joint defense industry projects, military coordination and counterterrorism efforts.

The governments have stressed that the agreement is defensive and does not target any particular country. They said it is grounded in the inherent right of self-defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter and remains open to other countries that support regional peace and stability.

Saudi officials have also sought to distance the agreement from the idea of a new military or sectarian bloc.

Deputy Minister for Public Diplomacy Rayed Krimly said the arrangement was not intended to create a military axis, fuel an arms race or pursue nuclear ambitions. Instead, he said, the focus was on developing sustainable joint capabilities, strengthening military readiness and coordinating responses to common threats.

Saudi Arabia also emphasized that the new partnership would not replace or undermine its existing relationships with Gulf, Arab or international partners.

The agreement builds on a Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement signed by Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in September 2025 during Sharif's visit to the Kingdom. That pact established a similar principle that aggression against one country would be treated as aggression against both.

Türkiye's inclusion gives the framework a broader military dimension. As a NATO member with one of the region's largest armed forces and a rapidly expanding defense industry, Türkiye brings extensive capabilities in drones, naval systems and other military technologies.

The three countries already have substantial defense ties.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have maintained close military relations for decades, including cooperation in training and technical assistance. Türkiye and Pakistan have expanded defense cooperation through naval projects, military training and other joint programs, while Saudi Arabia has increasingly turned to Turkish defense companies for military equipment, including drones.

The partnership also comes as regional security concerns have intensified. Tensions involving the United States and Iran have affected Gulf security and shipping routes since early 2026, while Pakistan has emerged as an important diplomatic intermediary in efforts to ease regional tensions.

The leaders presented the new agreement as a tool for deterrence rather than confrontation.

Erdoğan said the pact would deepen security and defense cooperation, strengthen joint defense industry projects and support counterterrorism efforts. He also indicated that the framework could eventually include other friendly countries.

Sharif called the agreement a "historic pact" and said he hoped it would become a "shield of peace" for future generations, bringing greater prosperity and stability to the three countries and the wider Muslim world.

For Saudi Arabia, the agreement adds another layer to its expanding network of security and defense partnerships as it seeks to strengthen its ability to respond to regional threats.

The three countries also bring significant strategic weight to the arrangement. Saudi Arabia has enormous financial resources and is home to Islam's two holiest sites. Türkiye has NATO-standard military capabilities and a growing domestic defense industry. Pakistan has one of the world's largest armed forces and is the only nuclear-armed Muslim-majority country.

Those factors have fueled interest in the pact's potential regional impact, even as officials insist it should not be viewed as the creation of an opposing military bloc.

The nighttime illuminations offered a highly visible expression of that message.

By projecting the three national flags onto major landmarks across Saudi cities, authorities connected the new defense agreement to the Kingdom's public landscape and celebrated what they described as a new chapter of cooperation and solidarity.

The displays also echoed Saudi Arabia's use of landmark lighting to commemorate major national and international occasions. Similar illuminations followed the Saudi-Pakistani defense agreement in 2025.

As of Saturday, the full text of the trilateral agreement and detailed mechanisms for implementing its mutual-defense commitments had not been publicly released.