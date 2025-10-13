Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday officially signed a declaration finalizing the Gaza cease-fire deal, marking a decisive step toward ending two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza.

The agreement, signed in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, designates Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar, and the United States as guarantor countries of the cease-fire.

President Tayyip Erdoğan poses with the signed agreement at a world leaders' summit on ending the Gaza war, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Oct. 13, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

"The document is going to spell out rules and regulations and lots of other things," Trump said before signing, repeating twice that "it's going to hold up".

The declaration aims to consolidate the truce, ensure humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza, and pave the way for reconstruction efforts following years of devastation.