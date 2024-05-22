The Turkish government on Wednesday welcomed Spain, Ireland and Norway's decision to recognize an independent Palestinian state.

"We are very pleased that Spain, Ireland and Norway announced they will recognize the State of Palestine," The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Recognition of Palestine is a requirement of international law, justice and conscience. It is an extremely important step in terms of taking back the usurped rights of the occupied Palestinian people and helping Palestine gain the status it deserves in the international community," the statement added.

"Türkiye will continue to strive for more countries to recognize Palestine," the ministry said.