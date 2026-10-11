Türkiye on Sunday condemned "in the strongest terms" the latest Houthi attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh, according to the Foreign Ministry.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the Houthi targeting of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, once again," the ministry said in a statement.

Ankara expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the attack and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, while conveying its sympathies to the Saudi people.

"We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives in the attacks and a speedy recovery to the injured," it added.

The ministry said attacks deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians constitute clear violations of international law and the principles of international humanitarian law.

"These attacks, which target civilians and civilian infrastructure and further escalate tensions in the region, must cease immediately."

It also slammed actions that threaten regional security and stability while undermining the international community's joint efforts to establish peace.

"We reaffirm our full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and reiterate our call for the resolution of ongoing conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy," it added.