The United Arab Emirates issued a mobile phone alert Tuesday warning residents of potential missile threats, marking the country's first such warning in months.

"Due to the current situation, potential missile threats, immediately seek a safe place in the closest secure building," the interior ministry said in the alert, the first since a false alarm in June. Before that, the last missile warning came in May.

It was the first such alert since a false alarm in June and an alert in July for an attack that ultimately did not enter UAE territory. Before that, the last missile warning came in early May.

The Emirati defense ministry said it had "detected a missile threat directed towards the country."