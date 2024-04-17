British Foreign Minister David Cameron stated that Israel had evidently chosen to retaliate against the Iranian drone and ballistic missile attack.

He expressed hope that any Israeli response would be conducted in a manner that minimizes further escalation.

"It's clear the Israelis are making a decision to act," Cameron, who was speaking to reporters in Israel, said on Wednesday. "We hope they do so in a way that does as little to escalate this as possible."

Britain wanted to see coordinated sanctions against Iran, he added.

"They need to be given a clear, unequivocal message by the G-7," he said.

