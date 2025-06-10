U.N. experts reported Tuesday that Israel committed the crime against humanity of “extermination” by killing civilians taking refuge in schools and religious sites in Gaza, describing it as part of a “deliberate campaign to eradicate Palestinian life.”

The United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel is set to present its findings to the Geneva-based U.N. Human Rights Council on June 17.

“We are witnessing growing evidence that Israel is executing a systematic campaign to obliterate Palestinian life in Gaza,” said Navi Pillay, former U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights and chair of the commission, in a statement.

“By targeting Palestinian educational, cultural and religious institutions, Israel is inflicting lasting damage that will impact current and future generations, undermining their right to self-determination,” she added.

The commission’s investigation focused on attacks against schools, religious and cultural sites to determine violations of international law.

Israel disengaged from the Human Rights Council in February, alleging it was biased.

When the commission’s last report in March found Israel carried out “genocidal acts” against Palestinians by systematically destroying women’s health care facilities during the conflict in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the findings biased and antisemitic.

In its latest report, the commission said Israel had destroyed more than 90% of school and university buildings and more than half of all religious and cultural sites in Gaza.

“Israeli forces committed war crimes, including directing attacks against civilians and willful killing, in their attacks on educational facilities ... In killing civilians sheltering in schools and religious sites, Israeli security forces committed the crime against humanity of extermination,” it said.

The war erupted after Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, incursion that killed 1,200 people and abducted 251 hostages to the enclave.

Israel responded with a military campaign that has killed close to 55,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities.

Harm done to the Palestinian education system was not confined to Gaza, the report found, citing increased Israeli military operations in the West Bank and East Jerusalem as well as harassment of students and settler attacks there.

“Israeli authorities have also targeted Israeli and Palestinian educational personnel and students inside Israel who expressed concern or solidarity with the civilian population in Gaza, resulting in their harassment, dismissal or suspension and in some cases humiliating arrests and detention,” it said.

“Israeli authorities have particularly targeted female educators and students, intending to deter women and girls from activism in public places,” the commission added.