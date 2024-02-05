The U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed an independent panel led by the Foreign Minister of France Catherine Colonna to review the global body's Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) after Israel's accusations.

More than a dozen countries, including the U.S., Germany, Britain and Sweden, suspended funds to the UNRWA after Israel claimed that 12 staff members took part in the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.

Israel's accusations came only a day after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) called on Tel Aviv to prevent genocide in Gaza.

The court said Israel must ensure its forces do not commit genocide and take measures to improve the humanitarian situation.

Israel must report to the court within a month on what it's doing to uphold the order.

The UNRWA – which has received a Norwegian nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize – has warned it will have to cease operations by the end of the month should funding be significantly pulled.

The European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned Sunday that the moves to defund the UNRWA were extremely ill-advised.

Israeli officials are notorious for making unfounded allegations. For instance, they claim that the Israeli military never targets civilians, despite countless evidence, including footage, proving otherwise.