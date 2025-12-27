U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday denounced a deadly assault on a mosque in the Syrian city of Homs, stressing that attacks on civilians and places of worship are unacceptable and must be met with accountability.

"Attacks against civilians and places of worship are unacceptable," Guterres stressed, adding that those responsible must be identified and held accountable, according to a statement by his spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

Guterres also noted that Syrian authorities have denounced the attack and reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism.

"The Secretary-General extends his condolences to the families of those killed and expresses his sympathy to all those injured, wishing them a prompt and full recovery," Dujarric said.

At least eight people were killed and 18 others injured in the incident at the Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib Mosque on Al-Khodari Street in the Wadi al-Dhahab neighborhood of Homs.

The new Syrian administration is working to tighten security conditions nationwide and to pursue remnants of the former regime accused of stirring security unrest.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration headed by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January.