The U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Israel and Hamas to "go the extra mile" to reach a cease-fire deal, as the former ignored global calls and launched the invasion of Rafah on Monday.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also said he was "deeply concerned" by indications showing a large-scale Israeli military operation in the crowded southern Gaza city of Rafah may be "imminent," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

In a statement, Guterres reiterated his urgent call to both Israel and Hamas to take decisive action to end the current suffering in the Middle East.

"I'm deeply concerned by indications that a large-scale military operation in Rafah may be imminent. Protection of civilians is paramount in int'l humanitarian law," Guterres said on X.