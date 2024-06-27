The United Nations Security Council renewed the mandate of the monitoring mission for the Golan Heights, established to observe the 1974 cease-fire between Syria and Israel.

The unanimously adopted resolution urges all parties to fully cooperate with the operations of the mission, to respect its privileges and immunities and to ensure its freedom of movement, as well as the security of and unhindered and immediate access for U.N. personnel carrying out the mandate.

The U.N. Disengagement Observer Force has been stationed in the Golan Heights, a jagged plateau in southwestern Syria to monitor a disengagement accord between Syria and Israel, which followed the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

Israel occupied two-thirds of the territory during initial fighting and annexed it in 1981 – a move never recognized by the international community.