The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned Monday that disease risks in the Gaza Strip have reached unprecedented levels, with children missing vital vaccinations amid more than two years of war, winter hardship and a collapsing health system.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said children in Gaza have repeatedly been deprived of routine immunizations needed to protect them from preventable diseases since the start of the conflict.

"Amid more than two years of war in Gaza, children have repeatedly missed out on the vaccines they need to stay safe,” Lazzarini said in a statement.

He said severe winter weather, including cold temperatures, heavy rainfall and flooding, is further compounding health risks in the enclave.

"These conditions come on top of already record-high disease risks caused by poor water and sanitation services, overcrowded shelters and the collapse of the medical system,” he added.

Lazzarini said UNRWA teams, in coordination with UNICEF, the World Health Organization and local partners, began the second round of a catch-up vaccination campaign on Sunday, targeting children under the age of three.

"Vaccination in such conditions matters more than ever,” he said, stressing that UNRWA continues to work to save lives in Gaza.

The Israeli army has killed more than 71,000 Palestinian people, most of them women and children, and injured over 171,000 others in a brutal offensive since October 2023 that left the Gaza Strip in ruins.

Despite a cease-fire that began on Oct. 10, the Israeli army has continued its attacks, killing 465 Palestinians and wounding 1,287 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.