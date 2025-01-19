Trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered Gaza on Sunday after a truce between Israel and Hamas went into effect, the United Nations said.

"First trucks of supplies started entering" minutes after the cease-fire took effect on Sunday morning, UN aid official Jonathan Whittall, interim chief of the UN's OCHA aid agency for the Palestinian territories, said on X.

"A massive effort has been underway over the past days from humanitarian partners to load and prepare to distribute a surge of aid across all of Gaza."

The U.N. did not give details on where the shipments entered Gaza, but an Egyptian source speaking on condition of anonymity said that "197 trucks of aid and five of fuel entered through the crossing of Kerem Shalom between Israel and Gaza and that of al-Oga" and Nitzana between Egypt and Israel.

Earlier Sunday, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said it has 4,000 truckloads of humanitarian aid ready to enter Gaza, with half of the shipments containing essential food supplies and flour.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini expressed optimism that attacks on aid convoys within the Gaza Strip could decrease as humanitarian efforts are expected to intensify.

The Cairo-based Al Qahera News, said around 160 trucks have already moved via the Rafah crossing on the way to the Kerem Shalom crossing, controlled by Israel.

It added that among the trucks, five or six loaded with fuel have moved from Rafah. The broadcaster did not say if the trucks had already reached Gaza.

Hamas in a statement said "We are following up on the operations of bringing in aid and providing relief to our people with whatever is necessary."