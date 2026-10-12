An unexploded ordnance blast near Israel's northern border with Lebanon killed at least one hiker and injured 19 others Monday, Israeli media reported.

The daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported that one of the hikers injured in the blast during an annual school trip had died, citing the MDA emergency service.

Earlier, the agency said one person was in critical condition and two others were seriously injured.

The blast occurred in the Ramim Ridge area along the Lebanon border and involved an organized hiking group from a middle school, according to newspaper.

"Unfortunately there is unexploded ordnance, apparently someone accidentally touched an explosive device," the father of one of the injured was quoted as saying.

The Times of Israel news portal earlier said the blast was believed to have been caused by "unexploded ordnance," though authorities were still investigating the exact cause.