The General Assembly of the United Nations formally adopted a resolution requesting Israel end its illegal occupation of Palestinian territories within 12 months.

The text is based on an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) calling Israel's occupation since 1967 "unlawful."

There were 124 votes in favor, 14 against and a notable 43 abstentions.

The resolution was co-sponsored by Türkiye, along with more than 50 member states.

Noting that Israeli settlements also violate international law, the resolution asserts that the Palestinian people have the right to self-determination under the U.N. Charter.

It reaffirmed that the issue of Palestine is "the permanent responsibility of the United Nations" until it is resolved in accordance with international law, as it notes the urgent need for Israel to end its occupation that began in 1967.

The resolution further calls on the U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to present a report on the implementation of the resolution within three months of its adoption.

In May, the UNGA approved a vote on Palestine's bid to become a full member of the global body, recommending the Security Council to "reconsider the matter favorably."

The vote by the 193-member General Assembly was a global survey of support for the Palestinian bid to become a full U.N. member - a move that would effectively recognize a Palestinian state - after the United States vetoed it in the U.N. Security Council.