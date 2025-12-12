The U.N. General Assembly on Friday approved a resolution calling on Israel to grant full humanitarian access to Gaza, protect U.N. facilities and uphold its obligations under international law.

The resolution responds to the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) recent advisory opinion outlining Israel's obligations as both an "occupying power" and a U.N. member state.

The resolution, submitted by Norway and more than 12 other states, received support from 139 countries, with 12 voting against and 19 abstaining.

Norway's Permanent Representative Ambassador Merete Fjeld Brattested warned before the vote that "2024 was among the most violent years in three decades. 2025 has followed suit. There are a few signs that this trajectory will ease in the year ahead. The situation in occupied Palestine is a particular point in mind."

"Civilians are paying the highest price. Respect for humanitarian principles is eroding. The most fundamental tenets of humanitarian law are under pressure," Brattested said, stressing that advisory proceedings before the ICJ serve as a tool to clarify legal responsibilities.

She recalled that member states had sought clarity "on fundamental issues pertaining to the provision of life-saving humanitarian assistance to the civilian population in Palestine."

Brattested also mentioned recent incidents that highlight the urgency of the Court's findings, citing Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' condemnation of Israel's "unauthorized entry" into UNRWA's Sheikh Jarrah compound.

"As stated by the secretary-general, this is in clear violation of Israel's obligations to respect the inviolability of United Nations premises," she said, urging all member states to back the resolution.

Speaking ahead of the vote, U.S. envoy Jeff Bartos rejected the measure, arguing that it "exemplifies how even following President (Donald) Trump's landmark peace agreement and the historic passage of Security Council resolution 2803, the General Assembly continues its decades-long pattern of unfairly targeting Israel."

"This performative text only shows division and impedes peace," he said, adding that the U.S. would vote against the resolution and urging others to do the same.