Türkiye on Friday denounced Israeli airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip, calling for an immediate halt to the "unlawful and immoral attacks."

"We condemn Israel's unlawful and immoral attacks on Gaza. The Israeli government must immediately put an end to the policy of violence it has deliberately pursued for days," Ibrahim Kalın, the Turkish presidential spokesperson, said on Twitter.

The Israeli army launched air attacks on Gaza and southern Lebanon early Friday.

The escalation follows Israeli forces' storming of the Al-Qibli Prayer Hall in the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem and forcibly removing Palestinian worshippers for two nights in a row.

"We stand with the Palestinian people. We will continue to support our Palestinian brothers and sisters. This persecution will end for sure," Kalın added.

Mustafa Şentop, the speaker of the Turkish parliament, also condemned Israel’s "unlawful and inhumane attack."

"As in every Ramadan, Israeli warplanes are bombing Gaza ... With our firm belief that humanity will defeat oppression; the winner will be justice and the honorable Palestinian people," Şentop said on Twitter.