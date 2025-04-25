The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has announced it cannot distribute vital food supplies in the Gaza Strip due to the ongoing Israeli blockade on humanitarian aid.

"Humanitarian aid and supplies have not entered Gaza for over 50 days, ever since Israeli authorities imposed a siege," the agency said in a statement Thursday.

As a result, critical supplies – such as food, fuel, medical aid, and vaccines for children – are rapidly running out.

Internally displaced Palestinians push themselves in line to receive a portion of food from a charity kitchen, Jabalia, Gaza Strip, Palestine, April 24, 2025. (EPA Photo)

The agency highlighted that its flour stocks have been exhausted, and only 250 food parcels remain.

These parcels, designed to feed a family of five for two weeks, contain rice, lentils, beans, oil, salt, sugar, milk powder, hummus, halawa/halva, yeast, and canned fish.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini stated Tuesday that nearly 3,000 trucks are ready to deliver critical humanitarian aid to Gaza.

However, Israeli military forces have blocked all shipments of goods into the region since March 2, according to UNRWA.

"Hunger is spreading & deepening, deliberate & manmade," Lazzarini wrote on X, describing Gaza as "a land of desperation."

The World Food Programme has reported that food prices have soared by up to 700% compared to before the Gaza war.

The last cease-fire between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas ended a month ago. Israeli forces resumed their attacks in the Gaza Strip shortly after.

At least 1.9 million people – approximately 90% of Gaza's population – have been displaced, many multiple times, according to UN figures.

Israel says 24 hostages are still being held in Gaza, along with the bodies of 35 people kidnapped by Hamas during the Oct. 7, 2023, incursion, when about 1,200 people were killed in southern Israeli communities and more than 250 Israelis were taken hostage.

According to the Hamas-controlled health authority in Gaza, more than 51,300 people have been killed since then.