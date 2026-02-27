U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk said Friday that the Human Rights Council had delivered “very clear messages” on the urgent need to address Gaza’s catastrophic humanitarian crisis, ensure accountability and uphold international law, noting that the situation has worsened amid Israel’s ongoing violations and restrictions on aid.

Turk stressed, during his closing remarks at the occupied Palestinian territories session, that "everything has to be done to ensure that there is unhindered access to humanitarian aid," describing the situation as a central concern of member states.

Turk pointed to the messages that International Court of Justice rulings and opinions outlining obligations under international law must be respected, which is described as essential to ending the conflict.

He also warned that developments in the West Bank are increasingly dangerous, saying, "The de facto annexation that is happening is extremely dangerous" and undermines Palestinians' right to self-determination and a two-state solution.

Accountability for violations by all parties is critical, he added, noting that without it "we are going to continue the bloodshed that we currently see."

The human rights chief emphasized that a ceasefire must be respected and implemented in line with international law, while attacks on humanitarian workers and restrictions on aid organizations worsen civilian suffering.

He expressed hope the council's "clear and loud message" would help guide efforts "towards peace" based on international humanitarian and human rights law.

Türkiye calls for cease-fire, aid surge, Israeli withdrawal

Türkiye's envoy to U.N. Geneva, Burak Akçapar, also addressed the session, in which he said a ceasefire is "essential to stop further bloodshed and to create space for unhindered humanitarian assistance, early recovery, and meaningful political engagement."

He stressed that aid must be significantly increased and allowed to flow without obstruction.

According to Akçapar, recovery and reconstruction in Gaza should begin "without delay" and called for the effective functioning of governance mechanisms to support rebuilding efforts.

He urged Israel to withdraw from Gaza rather than expand its occupation and warned that rising tensions in the West Bank, including the expansion of illegal settlements, are "contrary to international law."

Reaffirming Türkiye's position, the envoy said his country remains "firmly committed to a just and lasting, two-state solution" grounded in U.N. resolutions and international law, adding that Türkiye stands in "full solidarity with the Palestinian people."