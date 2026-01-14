The U.S. advised some personnel to leave Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar by Wednesday evening, three diplomats told Reuters, after Tehran threatened retaliation against potential intervention by Washington to protect Iranian protesters.

The U.S. embassy in Doha had no immediate comment and Qatar's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for confirmation or comment.

Al Udeid is the Middle East's largest U.S. base, housing around 10,000 ⁠troops.

"It's a posture change and not an ordered evacuation," one of the diplomats told Reuters. The diplomat said he was not aware that a specific reason had been given for the posture change.

A senior Iranian official ‌told Reuters earlier that Tehran warned regional countries it would strike U.S. military bases in case ​of an attack by Washington, after President ‍Donald Trump threatened to intervene in Iran.

Last year, more than a ‍week ​before ‍the U.S. launched airstrikes on Iran, some personnel ‍and families were moved off U.S. bases in the Middle East. After the U.S. attacks in June, Iran launched a missile ⁠attack on ‌the base in Qatar.