The U.S. military base in eastern Syria's al-Shaddadi hosted a meeting Sunday, bringing together the leader of the PKK terrorist group's Syrian wing, Ferhat Abdi Şahin, code-named "Mazloum Kobani," with military leaders, local council heads and tribal elders from Deir ez-Zor province.

According to a source speaking on condition of anonymity said that the meeting discussed reaching an agreement on the complete withdrawal of the SDF from the Deir ez-Zor countryside. The move would pave the way for the Syrian government to assume full control of the city and its surrounding areas.

Syrian media outlets reported that the decision came due to U.S. pressure on the SDF.

Details of the plan reveal that the withdrawal will take place over a three-month trial period, after which a final decision will be made regarding the future of Raqqa and Hasakah provinces, SDF strongholds in northeastern Syria.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry said that no progress has been made in implementing the agreement signed with the PKK/YPG terrorist group, which operates under the name of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

In an interview with Syria's state-run al-Ikhbariya channel, Qutaiba Idlbi, director of the American affairs department at the ministry, said that the PKK/YPG had taken control of the resources in Deir ez-Zor province.

Idlbi noted that no advancement has been achieved since the signing of the March 10 agreement with the PKK/YPG.

He also emphasized that the U.S. is acting in full coordination with the Syrian government on several issues and that the upcoming consultative meeting in Paris with the PKK/YPG is part of ongoing negotiations aimed at full integration.

Meanwhile, both the U.S. and France reaffirmed their commitment to completing the steps necessary to implement agreements that preserve Syria’s territorial integrity.

SDF media denies plan

For its part, the SDF, through its media outlet Ronahi TV, denied any agreement to withdraw from the Deir ez-Zor countryside, affirming instead that negotiations with the Syrian government remain ongoing based on the March 10 framework.

Ronahi TV reported that discussions are focused on granting local populations greater authority over military, civil and service-related affairs in their respective areas.

As of the time of publication, neither the SDF nor the Syrian government had issued an official statement regarding the outcome of the meeting.

Ilham Ahmed, one of the ringleaders of the terrorist group YPG, said in an interview with Rudaw’s journalist Dilbixwin Dara that the March 10 agreement stipulated their integration into the Syrian army, but stressed that this could not take the form of “surrender.” She maintained that laying down arms under current conditions is not on the table, as it would amount to "suicide," according to her statements.