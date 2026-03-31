Iran’s foreign minister said Tuesday that ongoing exchanges with the United States do not constitute negotiations, emphasizing that Tehran is seeking a complete end to the war rather than a temporary cease-fire, along with guarantees against future attacks and compensation for damages.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he continues to receive messages from U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, but stressed that these contacts are limited to indirect or official message exchanges rather than formal talks.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Araghchi said the messages are conveyed through Iran’s Foreign Ministry and, in some cases, via regional intermediaries and security channels, under the supervision of the Supreme National Security Council.

“These are not negotiations,” he said, noting that the communications include warnings and mutual perspectives delivered through specific diplomatic channels.

Araghchi also rejected reports that Iran had responded to multiple U.S. proposals, stating that Tehran has neither submitted proposals nor taken any formal decision on entering negotiations.

He emphasized that Iran is not pursuing a cease-fire but rather a comprehensive end to the conflict, insisting that any resolution must include firm guarantees to prevent renewed attacks as well as compensation for damages caused during the war.

“The Iranian people cannot be threatened,” he said, calling on U.S. leadership to engage with Tehran respectfully.

On maritime security, Araghchi said the Strait of Hormuz remains open, adding that restrictions would apply only to parties directly involved in hostilities against Iran. He said measures have been implemented to ensure safe passage for vessels belonging to countries not engaged in the conflict.

The remarks underscore Iran’s position as tensions persist across the region, with indirect communication channels remaining active but no formal diplomatic process underway.