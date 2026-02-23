The U.S. Embassy in Lebanon pulled several personnel out of Beirut on Monday via Rafic Hariri International Airport, according to Lebanese media, in a move described as a precaution as tensions between Tehran and Washington continue to mount.

Lebanese private television LBCI, citing sources, said the evacuation was taken as a "precautionary step” amid rising regional tensions.

No statement was issued by the U.S. embassy clarifying the move.

Iran and the U.S. are set to reconvene in Geneva, Switzerland, on Thursday to resume discussions for a potential nuclear deal, amid rising regional tensions and speculations of an imminent war.

The new round of talks comes amid an unprecedented U.S. military buildup in the Persian Gulf and a series of military drills by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in recent days.

U.S. President Donald Trump has warned of military action against Iran if a deal is not reached within 10 to 15 days.