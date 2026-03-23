The United States is aiming for April 9 as a possible date to bring the ongoing war with Iran to an end, Israeli media reported Monday, amid expectations of imminent talks between the two sides.

"Washington has set April 9 as a target date for ending the war, leaving about 21 days for continued fighting and negotiations," said the daily Yedioth Ahronoth, citing an unnamed Israeli official.

"Talks between Iran and the United States are expected to take place later this week in Pakistan," the source said, noting that Washington has not briefed Israel on the details of its contacts with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf.

According to the newspaper, Israel estimates that the U.S. is already conducting indirect negotiations with Qalibaf, following remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump about contacts with Iran aimed at ending the war.

Qalibaf, however, said Monday that no negotiations have taken place with the U.S., dismissing reports of negotiations as "fake news" aimed at manipulating financial and oil markets.

Trump, on Monday, said he has ordered a five-day postponement of all strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure, citing "very good and productive" talks with Tehran over the past two days.

Regional escalation has continued to flare since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting U.S. military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.