The United States and Israel are committed to ensuring Iran does not acquire a nuclear weapon, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday, as the allies acknowledged their differences over negotiations with Tehran.

Blinken made the comments in West Jerusalem alongside his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, who told reporters Israel had "disagreements" with Washington about a possible deal to revive the 2015 nuclear accord with Tehran.

Blinken said U.S. President Joe Biden's administration believes that "the return to full implementation" of the deal was "the best way to put Iran's program back in the box that it was in but has escaped from since the United States withdrew from the agreement," under former President Donald Trump in 2018.

Israel's government firmly opposed the terms of the 2015 deal and has said that reactivating the original agreement is not enough to curb the Iranian threat.

But, Blinken said, "when it comes to the most important element, (Israel and the U.S.) see eye to eye. We are both committed, both determined, that Iran will never acquire a nuclear weapon."

Lapid said that amid its differences with Washington, Israel remains in "open and honest dialogue" with its closest ally on the Iran nuclear issue.

"Israel will do anything we believe is needed to stop the Iranian nuclear program. Anything. From our point of view, the Iranian threat is not theoretical. The Iranians want to destroy Israel. They will not succeed. We will not let them," Lapid said.

The European Union's foreign policy chief said at the weekend that a deal with Iran, known as the Joint Collective Plan of Action, will likely be renewed "in a matter of days."

Iran has been engaged for months in talks in Vienna to revive the accord with Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia directly. The United States is taking part indirectly in the negotiations.

The U.S. official's trip to the region is focused on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but other topics including Iran’s "destabilizing activities" and Israeli-Palestinian relations are also on the agenda, according to the U.S. State Department. In addition to Israel, Blinken is also set to visit the occupied West Bank, Morocco and Algeria by Wednesday.

Sunday's six-nation talks, which are being hailed as "historic" by Israel, are to be held in the southern Israeli desert village Sde Boker, regarded as symbolic of the Zionist pioneer spirit. The graves of Israel's founder and first prime minister, David Ben Gurion, and his wife Paula, are located there.