The intelligence chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), Maj. Gen. Majid Khademi was killed Monday in U.S.-Israeli airstrikes, the Guards confirmed, as war raged on across the Middle East.

"Major General Majid Khademi, the powerful and educated head of the Intelligence Organisation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was martyred in the criminal terrorist attack by the American-Zionist enemy... at dawn today," said the Guards in a post on their Telegram channel.

State broadcaster IRIB also confirmed Khademi's death in a strike.

Khademi had been appointed head of the IRGC's intelligence arm in June 2025 following the killing of his predecessor, Gen. Mohammad Kazemi, in an Israeli strike.

Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced the killing in a statement.

"The Revolutionary Guard are shooting at civilians and we are eliminating the leaders...," Katz said. "Iran's leaders live with a sense of being targeted. We will continue to hunt them down one by one."

Katz added that Israel had "severely damaged" Iran's steel and petrochemical industries as well.

"We will continue to crush the Iranian national infrastructure and lead to the erosion and collapse of the terrorist regime, and its capabilities to promote terror and fire at the state of Israel," he said.

His comments came as more than 25 people were killed and 20 more injured in U.S. and Israeli airstrikes near Tehran, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported Monday.

The districts of Shahriar and Baharestan were bombed close to the Iranian capital, the report said.

Two three-storey buildings were completely destroyed in a residential area south-west of the capital, IRNA reported, citing the local fire brigade. Several bodies were recovered from the rubble.

Six children were killed in the attacks, Tasnim news agency reported, saying the three girls and three boys were below the age of 10.

A swift end to the conflict remains out of sight after the United States and Israel began attacking Iran on Feb. 28. Iran responded with missile strikes on Israel and Arab states in the Gulf and has brought shipping to a virtual standstill in the Strait of Hormuz.

IRNA also reported that Sharif University in Tehran was attacked, in a strike that comes days after one of the nation's leading universities was also hit in the capital.

University President Masoud Tajrishi condemned the airstrike in strong terms. "Sharif University is an academic institution whose mission lies in the field of culture and the dissemination of knowledge," he was quoted as saying. There were no fatalities.

The latest hit comes after the medical research institute and the laboratory building at Tehran's Shahid Beheshti University were almost completely destroyed in an attack Friday.

Emergency personnel work next to a damaged building at an impact site, following a barrage of missiles launched from Iran, in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 6, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Iran continues regional strikes

In Israel, local media reports claimed Iran again used cluster munitions in a new missile attack on the Tel Aviv metropolitan area early Monday.

There were around 20 impact sites in the vicinity of Tel Aviv, ynet news site reported. Several people were injured, including one woman who sustained serious injuries, the Magen David Adom emergency services said. A school in the city of Tel Aviv was also hit.

A military spokesman also said it was highly likely that cluster munitions had been used.

In the north, too, there were around 10 impact sites in the Haifa area after an Iranian attack using cluster munitions, ynet reported. It said several cars caught fire.

During the night, two people were found dead in a building in Haifa after an Iranian missile hit the site in an earlier attack.

Human Rights Watch recently condemned Iranian attacks using cluster munitions on Israeli cities, saying this could be a war crime.

Defence Minister Katz has threatened to destroy Iran's infrastructure should missile attacks on Israeli civilians continue.

"We have dealt a heavy blow to the steel infrastructure and the petrochemical industry – and today, and every day thereafter, this will continue," Katz said, according to his office.

The Jerusalem Post said Israel and the U.S. had drawn up a comprehensive list of Iranian strategic targets to be attacked should Tehran fail to meet Trump's demands, which include a deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping now set for Wednesday at 12 a.m. GMT.

In Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), one person was injured by debris from a missile that had been shot down following an attack on an industrial facility, the city's media office reported on X.

In the coastal city of Fujairah in the eponymous emirate, a telecommunications company building was attacked by an Iranian drone, according to WAM state news agency. No injuries were reported.

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry said six people were injured by debris after Iranian projectiles were intercepted in the north.

Saudi Arabia's Defence Ministry said two drones had been intercepted, without specifying the location, in an X post.

The Greek Defence Ministry said a Greek Patriot battery shot down a drone in the Saudi port city of Yanbu on the Red Sea.

The deployment of the Greek Patriot battery to Yanbu stems from a bilateral agreement between Greece and Saudi Arabia dating from 2021.