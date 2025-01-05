The Joe Biden administration has continued to ignore widespread concerns of Israeli war crimes in Gaza as it notified Congress of a proposed $8 billion arms sale to Tel Aviv.

The deal would need approval from House of Representatives and Senate committees and includes munitions for fighter jets and attack helicopters as well as artillery shells. The package also includes small-diameter bombs and warheads, according to the sources.

One source familiar with the package said Biden had been clear that Israel had a right to defend its citizens "consistent with international law and international humanitarian law," and that the U.S. would continue to provide the capabilities necessary for Israel's defense.

Some of the munitions deliveries could be furnished through current U.S. stock, while the majority would take up to several years to deliver, the source said.

The package includes AIM-120C-8 air-to-air missiles to defend against drones and other airborne threats, 155 milimeter artillery shells, Hellfire AGM-114 missiles and $6.75 billion in other bombs and guidance systems, one U.S. official said.

The State Department did not respond to a request for comment.

Protesters have for months demanded an arms embargo against Israel, but U.S. policy has largely remained unchanged. In August, the United States approved the sale of $20 billion in fighter jets and other military equipment to Israel.

The Biden administration says it is helping its ally defend against Iran-backed groups like Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen.

Facing international criticism, Washington has stood by Israel during its genocidal war on Gaza which has killed over 45,700 people, mostly women and children.

The war has also displaced nearly all of Gaza's 2.3 million population, caused a hunger crisis and led to genocide accusations that Israel denies.

Washington, Israel's biggest ally and weapons supplier, has also previously vetoed U.N. Security Council resolutions on a ceasefire in Gaza.

Democrat Biden is due to leave office on Jan. 20, when Republican President-elect Donald Trump will succeed him. Both are strong backers of Israel.