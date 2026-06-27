The United States carried out military strikes inside Iran on Friday in retaliation for an attack on a commercial vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz, with U.S. Central Command saying the operation was a direct response to the assault.

It said a U.S. aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage sites, as well as coastal radar facilities.

U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, that Tehran launched at least four one-way attack drones at ships. He said American forces intercepted three, while one struck a cargo ship, causing damage, and described the attack as a "foolish violation” of a ceasefire agreement.

"You'll find out,” he told reporters when asked about a potential response.

On Thursday, the U.K. Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center said a cargo vessel was hit by an unknown projectile off Oman, causing damage to the ship’s bridge. No casualties or environmental damage were reported.

CENTCOM called the alleged Iran attack "dangerous behavior” and said the "unwarranted aggression" by Iran "clearly” violated the ceasefire.

The statement followed Iranian state television's reporting that an explosion was heard in the city of Sirik in Hormozgan Province, which overlooks the Strait of Hormuz, but no information was disclosed on the source of the explosion.