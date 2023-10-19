A U.S. warship intercepted three cruise missiles launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen, potentially targeting southern Israel on Thursday.

Three "land-attack cruise missiles and several drones" were intercepted by a destroyer, a Pentagon spokesperson told reporters. The attack had been conducted from Yemen and "potentially toward targets in Israel."

The USS Carney was operating in the northern Red Sea when it intercepted three "land attack cruise missiles, and several drones" that were launched by the Houthis, Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder told reporters.

"This action was a demonstration of the integrated air and missile defense architecture that we have built in the Middle East, and that we are prepared to utilize whenever necessary to protect our partners and our interests in this important region," he said. "There were no casualties to U.S. forces and none that we know of to any civilians on the ground."