The temporary aid pier built by the United States will be uninstalled due to "high sea states," according to a statement made by the Pentagon's deputy press secretary on Friday.

"Now, due to high sea states expected this weekend, Central Command has removed the temporary pier from its anchored position in Gaza and will tow it back to Ashdod, Israel," Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters.

Temporarily relocating the pier will prevent potential structural damage that could be caused by the heightened sea state, Singh said.

The commander will continue to assess the sea states over the weekend, she said, adding: "But I don't have a date of when the pier would be reinstalled."

More than 8,831 metric tons or approximately 19.4 million pounds of humanitarian aid was delivered since the pier became operational on May 17, Singh said, calling it a "great success."

Asked how it can be defined as "success" while 19 million pounds of aid did reach the people, Singh said: "Well, not all of them, but you have to remember that in terms of the distribution efforts, that is not what the United States or United States military is doing."

The $230 million pier, meant to boost deliveries of desperately needed humanitarian assistance to Gaza, first opened on May 17 and has since paused operations several times.

President Joe Biden ordered the establishment of the sea route to deliver food and aid to Palestinians on March 8 amid Israeli restrictions and months of conflict in the enclave.

Marshaling area is nearly full of aid

The press secretary said the distribution efforts are being made by the U.N and World Food Program (WFP) -- which paused operations due to security concerns. "These groups put a pause in place. They're doing an assessment so that they can continue their own operations."

Singh said the marshaling area is "pretty close to full" of aid awaiting distribution by the U.N.

"If there's not enough room on the marshalling yard, then it doesn't make sense to put our men and women out there, when there's nothing to move.

"There is still room. I don't want to give the impression that it's at capacity. It is certainly full, but we do need to see that marshaling yard open up to allow for aid groups to continue that distribution, so that we can get more aid in as we get it from (Southern) Cyprus," she added.