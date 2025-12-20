U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday that negotiations toward the next phase of a Gaza cease-fire are showing signs of progress, while stressing that lasting peace will depend on the disarmament of Hamas.

Speaking as senior officials from Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye traveled to Miami for talks with U.S. envoys, including President Donald Trump’s special representative Steve Witkoff, Rubio acknowledged the fragility of the cease-fire but described its continuation as a significant achievement.

“The cease-fire that went into effect with the release of hostages was nothing short of a miracle,” Rubio told a news conference in Washington. “Every day brings new challenges, from all sides, but we are working through them.”

Qatar and Egypt have served as key mediators in the cease-fire, while Türkiye has also taken part in regional diplomacy surrounding Gaza. The talks are aimed at advancing the agreement into its second phase, which would include an Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza, the establishment of an interim governing authority to replace Hamas, and the deployment of an international stabilization force.

Rubio warned, however, that the process would collapse if Hamas retains its military capabilities.

“If Hamas is ever in a position where it can threaten or attack Israel again, you’re not going to have peace,” he said. “That’s why disarmament is so critical.”

Hamas leaders have rejected calls to lay down their weapons, insisting armed resistance remains legitimate. Israel has repeatedly said any long-term arrangement must include the group’s disarmament.

Rubio also expressed optimism that countries would contribute troops to a future international force in Gaza, saying several states acceptable to all parties have indicated willingness to participate. He cited Pakistan as one country considering a role, despite not recognizing Israel, and welcomed Indonesia’s earlier offer to deploy peacekeepers.

At the same time, Israel has voiced objections to Türkiye playing a role in such a force, citing Ankara’s sharp criticism of Israel’s genocidal actions in Gaza.

Violence has continued despite the truce. Gaza’s civil defense reported that five people were killed in Israeli shelling of a shelter, bringing the death toll since the cease-fire began in October to around 400 Palestinians. Israel says three of its soldiers have been killed in Gaza during the same period.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said the international community must apply “real and effective pressure” to stop cease-fire breaches, while Hamas officials said talks should also focus on ending what they describe as Israeli violations and expanding humanitarian aid access.

Under the current agreement, Hamas fighters are to release the remaining 48 living and deceased captives held in Gaza, with all but one body already handed over. A third phase of the deal envisions large-scale reconstruction of Gaza.