The United States halted operations at its embassy in Kuwait City, officials said Thursday, as escalating military strikes on Iran and retaliatory attacks across the Gulf raise security concerns for diplomatic missions in the region.

In a statement, the department said there were no reported injuries to U.S. personnel, but stressed that the safety of Americans abroad remains its top priority.

The State Department said the travel advisory for Kuwait remains at Level 3: Reconsider Travel, urging U.S. citizens to review updated guidance and advising Americans in the country to depart if they can do so safely using commercial or other available transportation. Those unable to leave were advised to shelter in place.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also spoke with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, conveying condolences for Kuwaiti soldiers killed in recent attacks and thanking Kuwait for its response to threats from Iran, according to a State Department readout.

Tensions have surged in the Middle East after the U.S. and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran starting Feb. 28, and have since killed over 900 people, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and at least 165 schoolgirls.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile attacks targeting U.S.-linked sites in Gulf countries.

Over the weekend, a drone strike in Kuwait killed six U.S. service members at a tactical operations center.