The United States will host direct talks between Israel and Lebanon next week as part of ongoing cease-fire efforts, even as escalating Israeli strikes and disputes over the scope of the truce continue to fuel tensions.

A State Department official confirmed that Washington will convene representatives from Israel and Lebanon to advance negotiations aimed at stabilizing the situation along the border.

According to reports, the U.S. delegation will be led by Ambassador Michel Issa, with Israel represented by Ambassador Yechiel Leiter and Lebanon by Ambassador Nada Hamadeh-Moawad.

The diplomatic push comes as Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said momentum is building internationally for a cease-fire followed by direct negotiations between the two sides.

Despite these efforts, violence has intensified. Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon since Wednesday have killed at least 303 people and injured more than 1,100, according to Lebanese authorities.

The escalation has continued even after a two-week cease-fire agreement between the United States and Iran. While Pakistani mediators and Tehran say the truce includes Lebanon, Washington and Tel Aviv maintain that it does not.

Since March 2, Israel’s expanded offensive in Lebanon has killed 1,888 people and wounded more than 6,000, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump was initially informed that the cease-fire would cover the broader Middle East, including Lebanon, and agreed to it, according to media reports. However, the U.S. position reportedly shifted following a call between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Concerns over civilian infrastructure have also grown. Lebanese Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny said he received assurances from foreign parties that Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut would not be targeted, as long as it remains strictly for civilian use.

Rasamny said efforts are ongoing to ensure the airport and surrounding access routes remain neutral, amid fears of further escalation. Earlier this month, Israeli strikes on the airport road killed three people and injured six others.

The planned talks in Washington come at a critical moment, as diplomatic efforts to secure a broader cease-fire face mounting challenges on the ground.