Israeli authorities brutalizing Gaza flotilla activists in a video, which was shared by the country's far-right national security minister, sparked widespread international outrage Thursday.

Minister Itamar Ben Gvir posted the video Wednesday, showing detained activists kneeling with their hands tied and foreheads on the ground.

The video, shared on X, was published after Israeli forces intercepted the flotilla's vessels at sea and began detaining hundreds of foreign activists at the southern port of Ashdod.

The video drew swift international uproar after Ben Gvir captioned it "Welcome to Israel" as dozens of activists were forced to kneel with their hands tied and foreheads on the ground. At some points, the Israeli national anthem can be heard playing in the background.

The footage also shows Ben Gvir heckling and waving an Israeli flag among the detained activists.

U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee denounced what he said were the national security minister's "despicable actions."

"Universal outrage & condemnation from every high-ranking Israeli official ... for despicable actions by Ben Gvir. Flotilla was stupid stunt, but Ben Gvir betrayed dignity of his nation," Huckabee wrote on X.

European Commissioner Hadja Lahbib also criticized Israeli action and Ben Gvir, saying on X that "no one should be punished for defending humanity," while Italy, Belgium and France summoned the Israeli ambassadors in their capitals over what Paris called his "unacceptable actions."

The Greek government, a close Israeli ally, also condemned the treatment of the activists and the minister's behavior.

This screen grab taken from footage released on Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s X account shows the far-right minister shouting at a bound activist, May 20, 2026. (AFP Photo)

At the instruction of Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, an official protest was also lodged with the Israeli authorities, a statement said.

Greece demands full respect for international humanitarian law and human rights, as well as the swift resolution of all proceedings and the immediate release of the Greek citizens, the statement continued.

"What emerges from Minister Ben Gvir's video is absolutely unacceptable and contrary to every basic safeguard of human dignity," Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani wrote on X.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also commented on X that it "is inadmissible that these demonstrators, including many Italian citizens, are subjected to this treatment that violates human dignity." She demanded an apology, as well as "formal clarifications on what has occurred."

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said the Israeli ambassador to France had been summoned in order to convey France's outrage and demand an explanation for Ben-Gvir's actions. French participants in the flotilla "must be treated with respect and released as quickly as possible," Barrot added.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar distanced himself from his far-right Cabinet colleague, who is one of the most controversial members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

"You knowingly caused harm to our State in this disgraceful display – and not for the first time," Saar wrote on X, adding that Ben-Gvir is "not the face of Israel."

Netanyahu said Ben-Gvir's treatment of the activists did not reflect Israeli values or norms. However, he emphasized that Israel has the right to "prevent provocative flotillas of Hamas ... supporters from entering our territorial waters and reaching Gaza." He said he had instructed the relevant authorities to deport the activists as soon as possible.

Other countries also criticized the treatment of the activists. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul called Ben-Gvir’s behavior "completely unacceptable" and told dpa it contradicted the values Germany and Israel sought to uphold together.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said he had seen a "monstrous" and "inhumane" video showing flotilla members being humiliated by an Israeli minister and police.

Spain summoned Israel's charge d’affaires in Madrid and demanded the activists' immediate release as well as a public apology. Portugal also summoned the Israeli ambassador.

British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the actions seen in the video violated "the most basic standards of respect and dignity."

Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen said he had contacted Saar over the incident, while Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot described the images as deeply disturbing.