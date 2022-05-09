As Lebanon holds an election on May 15 that could see a shift of power that sends shock waves far beyond this small country squeezed between Syria and Israel, here is a timeline of the nation's recent history, from assassinations and war to a devastating explosion and economic meltdown.

Lebanon's billionaire former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri was killed in February 2005 when a huge bomb exploded as his motorcade was passing through Beirut; 21 others also died. Mass demonstrations erupted, blaming the assassination on Syria, which had deployed troops during Lebanon's 15-year civil war and kept them there after it ended in 1990. Shiite allies of Damascus staged their own big rallies in support of Syria, but international pressure forced the troops to withdraw.

In July 2016, the armed Hezbollah movement crossed the border into Israel, kidnapped two Israeli soldiers and killed others, sparking a five-week war. At least 1,200 people in Lebanon and 158 Israelis were killed. And in November, Hezbollah and its allies resigned from the Cabinet led by Western-backed Prime Minister Fouad Siniora and organized street protests against it. Anti-Syria politician Pierre Gemayel was assassinated in November.

In May 2018, the government outlawed Hezbollah's telecom network. Hezbollah called the government's move a declaration of war and takes control of mainly Muslim west Beirut in retaliation. After mediation, rival leaders signed a deal in Qatar to end 18 months of political conflict.

In October 2012, a car bomb killed senior security official Wissam al-Hassan, whose intelligence service had arrested Michel Samaha, a pro-Syrian former minister charged with transporting Syrian-assembled bombs to wage attacks in Lebanon.

In 2018, Lebanon held its first parliamentary vote since 2009, after lawmakers repeatedly extended their four-year mandate, citing security concerns. Hezbollah and allied groups and individuals won at least 69 of the 128 seats, consolidating their hold over the legislative branch.

Despite a stagnant economy and slowing capital inflows, the government failed to enact reforms that might unlock foreign support in 2019, including cutting the state wage and pension bill. Hariri resigned on Oct. 29. The financial crisis accelerated. Depositors were frozen out of their savings amid a hard currency liquidity crunch and crashing currency.

In 2020, Hassan Diab, a little-known academic, became prime minister in January with backing from Hezbollah and its allies.

Lebanon defaulted on its sovereign debt in March, poverty rates soared. Talks with the International Monetary Fund floundered as the main parties and influential banks resist a financial recovery plan. On Aug. 4, a vast quantity of ammonium nitrate exploded at Beirut port, killing more than 200 people, wounding 6,000 and devastating swathes of Beirut.

The Diab Cabinet resigned and Hariri was designated to form a new government but the parties remained at odds over portfolios.

As the economic meltdown deepened in 2021, Hariri abandoned his effort to form a government and traded blame with President Michel Aoun for the failure.

In September, after more than a year of rows over cabinet posts, a new Cabinet was finally agreed led by Najib Mikati. Its work was quickly derailed by tensions over the investigation into the Beirut port explosion. Hezbollah and its ally Amal demanded the removal of investigating judge Tarek Bitar after he charged some of their allies.

Gulf states recalled their ambassadors and Saudi Arabia banned all Lebanese imports in protest at comments by a pro-Hezbollah minister criticizing Saudi Arabia over the war in Yemen.

In January 2022, the Lebanese pound fell to 34,000 against the dollar before being strengthened by central bank intervention.

The World Bank blasted the ruling class for "orchestrating" one of the world's worst national economic depressions due to their exploitative grip on resources. In April, Lebanon reached a draft agreement with the IMF for a possible $3 billion in support, dependent on Beirut enacting long-delayed reforms.

The ambassadors of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia returned. Saudi Arabia and France announced a joint 30 million euro ($32 million) fund to boost health and other services in Lebanon. Hariri announced he and his Future Movement will not run in a May parliamentary election.