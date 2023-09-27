At least 113 people were killed and 150 others were injured when a fire gutted a wedding hall in Hamdaniyah, a town east of Mosul, authorities said Wednesday.

The fire was apparently caused by fireworks set off to celebrate the wedding. Authorities said the death toll could still climb.

There was no official word on the cause of the blaze, but television news channel Rudaw aired footage showing fireworks shooting up from the floor of the event and setting a chandelier aflame.

In the blaze’s aftermath, only charred metal and debris could be seen as people walked through the scene of the fire, the only light coming from television cameras and the lights of onlookers’ mobile phones.

Survivors arrived at local hospitals in bandages, receiving oxygen, as their families milled through hallways and outside as workers organized more oxygen cylinders.

Some of those burned included children. Ambulance sirens wailed for hours after the fire as paramedics brought out the injured. Other footage shown on other local television networks appeared to show the bride and groom on the dance floor when the fire began Tuesday night, stunned by the sight of the burning debris.

It wasn’t immediately clear if they were among those hurt. "There were about to do a slow dance and then they lit up this thing for the dance which caught fire," one injured woman told Rudaw from a hospital gurney.

Another man injured in the fire at the hospital similarly told Rudaw that the blaze started as the couple prepared for their slow dance.

"They lit up fireworks," he said. "It hit the ceiling, which caught fire." He added: "The entire hall was on fire in seconds."

Local health officials raised the death toll to 114, though federal officials did not immediately update their figure of at least 100 killed.

Health Ministry spokesman Saif al-Badr put the number of injured at 150 in that earlier statement carried by the state-run Iraqi News Agency.

"All efforts are being made to provide relief to those affected by the unfortunate accident," al-Badr said. Ahmed Dubardani, a health official in the province, told Rudaw that many of those injured suffered serious burns.

"The majority of them were completely burned and some others had 50 to 60% of their bodies burned," Dubardani said. "This is not good at all. The majority of them were not in good condition."

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered an investigation into the fire and asked the country's Interior and Health officials to provide relief, his office said in a statement online.