The United States has asked Ukraine for help in countering Iranian drone attacks in the Middle East, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday, adding that he had ordered expert support to be provided.

During Russia's four-year invasion, Kyiv has developed a range of cheap and effective drone interceptors – aerial craft designed to hit incoming attack drones midair – that it says are world-leading.

Zelenskyy on Tuesday offered U.S. allies in the Middle East a swap of some of their air defense missiles in exchange for those interceptors, which he said would better protect them from Iranian drone attacks.

"We received a request from the United States for specific support in protection against 'shaheds' in the Middle East region," Zelenskyy confirmed on the social media platform X on Thursday, referring to the Iranian-designed drones also used by Russia.

Ukraine has been facing a near-daily pummelling with such drones, launched from Russia and targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure, including its energy sites.

"I gave instructions to provide the necessary means and ensure the presence of Ukrainian specialists who can guarantee the required security," he added.

Shortly after Zelenskyy's remarks, Trump said he ⁠would take assistance from ​any country.

"Certainly I'll take, you ⁠know, ⁠any assistance from any country," Trump told Reuters in a telephone interview.

Washington's plea came after Trump launched a war with Israel against Iran on Saturday, which is estimated to have cost the United States billions of dollars already.

Zelenskyy 'has to get deal done'

Still, Trump on Thursday accused Zelenskyy of stalling his peacemaking efforts in Ukraine, returning to the language he used during their tense White House meeting a year ago.

"Zelenskyy, he has to get on the ball, and he has to get a deal done," Trump said in an interview with Politico.

He suggested that the Ukrainian leader was in a weak position and needed to make compromises, while noting that Russian leader Vladimir Putin was cooperative.

"It's unthinkable that he's the obstacle," Trump was quoted as saying. "You don't have the cards. Now he's got even less cards."

"I think Putin is ready to make a deal," he said.

Trump vowed to end the Ukraine war on his first day in office in January 2025 but has acknowledged that he has found the goal difficult, with Russia keeping up attacks on Ukraine.