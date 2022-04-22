The Netherlands has released a written statement that explains the country's efforts to focus on energy saving, sustainability and more energy imports from other countries in order to stop purchasing Russian gas by the end of this year.

The statement noted that the government is actively working at the national and European levels to reduce the dependence on Russian coal, oil and gas as quickly as possible, adding that it aims to make the country independent from Russian fossil fuels.

It also noted that like other European Union countries, the Netherlands will stop importing Russian coal as of Aug. 11 at the latest.

Also, Denmark's government on Tuesday said it aimed to significantly boost its renewable energy supply and temporarily increase production of natural gas from its fields in the North Sea, in a move to rapidly become independent of Russian supplies.

The Russia-Ukraine war prompted the United States and its allies in the West to impose sweeping sanctions on Moscow.

At least 2,435 civilians have been killed and 2,946 injured in Ukraine in the war that started Feb. 24, according to United Nations estimates, with the true figure believed to be much higher.

More than 5.1 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 7.7 million more internally displaced, said the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).